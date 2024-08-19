14,659 Shares in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.96.
GOEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
