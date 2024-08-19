1,666,260 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,666,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.