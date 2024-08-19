21,613 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after buying an additional 1,785,688 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,575,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 463,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 222,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,305,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EELV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,286. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.