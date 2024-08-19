23,886 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.