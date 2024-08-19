3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $127.74 and last traded at $127.08. 366,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,316,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

