56,463 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
NYSE TME opened at $10.60 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.