56,463 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE TME opened at $10.60 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.