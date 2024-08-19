7,460 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.48. 46,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

