7,765 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $15,677,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,542,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

