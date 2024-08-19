AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $194.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $195.20.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.