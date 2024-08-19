Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.04

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.04 and last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 3756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

