Ade LLC Buys 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ade LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,011. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $398.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

