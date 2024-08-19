ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.32

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 486235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 807,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

