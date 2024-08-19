AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.76. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 877,120 shares traded.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

