Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

