AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16. 3,415,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,472,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

