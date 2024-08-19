Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after buying an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

