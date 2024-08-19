Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.46

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.46 and last traded at C$26.41, with a volume of 32160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.24.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,092 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

