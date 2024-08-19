Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

ALB stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

