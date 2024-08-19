Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. 5,584,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641,527. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.