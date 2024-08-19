Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $84.90 and last traded at $84.42. 5,584,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,641,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.
BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
