Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $15.05. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19,024 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

