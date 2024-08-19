Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $164.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.