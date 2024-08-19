Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,131,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 892,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,408,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

