Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,432,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,379,000 after purchasing an additional 692,561 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,310,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after acquiring an additional 105,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

