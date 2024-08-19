Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

