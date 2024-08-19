Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

