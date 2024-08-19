Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.10

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.10, with a volume of 1793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALS. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.36061 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

