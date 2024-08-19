Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $68,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

