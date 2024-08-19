Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ALMS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

ALMS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,896. Alumis has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Alumis in the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,229,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

