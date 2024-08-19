American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.5 %

AEO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. 290,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,648. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.