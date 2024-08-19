Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $31.00 at Scotiabank

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 900,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

