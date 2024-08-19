Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,616. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.