Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alliant Energy (LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2024 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/6/2024 – Alliant Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Alliant Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Alliant Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Alliant Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

