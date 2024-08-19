AngloGold Ashanti’s (AU) “Sector Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AU opened at $31.47 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

