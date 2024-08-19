Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2024 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $186.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $195.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $187.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/11/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,178 shares of company stock worth $36,133,537. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

