Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $202.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

