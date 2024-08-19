Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.7 days.

Arca Continental Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $10.09 on Monday. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

