ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $22.81. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 183,320 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

