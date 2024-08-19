Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.31. 36,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.