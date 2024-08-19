Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.63. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 11,366 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $556.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

