Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.77

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

