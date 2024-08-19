Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

