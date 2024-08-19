Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,133. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day moving average is $303.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.