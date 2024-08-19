AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 3,903,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 8,857,319 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

