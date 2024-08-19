AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 3,903,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 8,857,319 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $31.03.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.61.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
