AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.42. 13,084,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,915,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
