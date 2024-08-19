ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ECRTF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

