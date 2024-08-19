ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
ECRTF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
