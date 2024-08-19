Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.93 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

