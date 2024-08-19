Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 1,729 call options.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 334,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $903.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after buying an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

