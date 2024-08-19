Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Azul by 2,466.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 575,344 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

