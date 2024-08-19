B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 13.5%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05). 680,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 571,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at B90

In related news, insider Ronny Breivik acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,264.04). In other news, insider Ronny Breivik bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,264.04). Also, insider Mark Rosman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($766.09). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,166 shares of company stock worth $306,498. Insiders own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

